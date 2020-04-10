Covid-19: Residents urged to be patient following extension of EMCO

SIMPANG RENGGAM: The residents of Bandar Baru Ibrahim Majid (BBIM) and Kampung Datuk Ibrahim Majid (KDIM) are urged to be patient following their Extended Movement Control Order (EMCO) being prolonged until April 14.

Machap State Assemblyman Abd Taib Abu Bakar said the government's decision was for the benefit of the people.

He said the 14 day EMCO had seen positive developments in the two locations and as such the five day extension would ensure the areas were completely free of the Covid-19 infection.

“As you all know it, the government will not let you down when it comes to logistics, including basic food and daily necessities.

“So what you can do on your part is to follow the instructions and implementation of the EMCO to ensure that what the government does is beneficial for all,” he said after distributing basic food supplies to villagers around Machap town near here today.

After seeing the hard work put in by frontliners including administrative staff at Covid-19 operations room at the Simpang Renggam District Council Hall, Taib said it demonstrates the government's commitment to ensure that all residents within the EMCO were not affected by the extension.

The EMCO in BBIM and KDIM which was supposed to end on Thursday was extended for another five days.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the special cabinet committee meeting had agreed to the extension.

The government decided to implement the EMCO in two areas in Simpang Renggam after it recorded 61 Covid-19 positive cases. The EMCO began on March 27.

Under the EMCO, all residents and people who were already in the two areas are not allowed to leave, and no one was allowed to enter.

All business activities in the two areas were ordered shut, while all entrances into the areas were closed.