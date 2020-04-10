Sacrifices of a frontliner, isolated from pregnant wife

ARAU: Isolating himself from his wife who is seven months pregnant is the greatest challenge ever for nurse Syed Afifi Latif Syed Hussin.

The 29-year-old who is attached to the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HFT) in Kangar said caring for Covid-19 patients kept him motivated to continue serving the nation despite his own difficulties.

Afifi Latif needs to quarantine himself at his house for 21 days and he has since sent his wife Nur Amiratul Amira Sabri, 23, to her parents’ house.

He said the self-isolation was part of the requirements and procedures as a front liner.

“My wife was sad when she knew I was listed as part of the team to fight the Covid-19 pandemic as she needs me around during her first pregnancy.

“However, she understands my duty and gave her blessings when I left her at her parents’ house,” he said when contacted.

Syed Afifi said he faced many challenges when treating Covid-19 patients especially wearing the personal protective equipment (PPE).

“I was tasked with supervising critical patients and every time I am on duty, I pray to God to give me strength.

“If I die here, I hope God will grant me a great reward in my afterlife,” he said.

He said wearing PPE could be very uncomfortable and really warm as he was working under the hot sun.

“Staying home alone is another story.. I miss my wife,” he said, adding that they only communicate over the phone.

He was hoping this pandemic would subside before his wife went into labour.

“I hope Malaysians obey the Movement Control Order (MCO) so we can fight this Covid-19 outbreak together.

“Please be honest with us during screening and follow our standard operating procedures (SOP),” he said.