Case of 5 children orphaned after parents killed in car crash to be brought to court

BUTTERWORTH: The case of five siblings, orphaned following the death of their parents in a fatal crash, is expected to be brought to court.

In the Feb 9 incident at the North-South Expressway, Khairizul Mohamad Noor, 39, and Zuriana Hasan, 35, were on a motorcycle when they were rear-ended by a Perodua Alza at KM 140.2.

The driver of the Alza was believed to have been driving under the influence of alcohol.

Khairizul died at the scene while Zuriana was hospitalised at the Seberang Jaya Hospital. She slipped into a coma and was pronounced dead last week.

Zuriana’s younger sister, Noorlyana Hasan, 25, said the investigating officer had been constantly updating the family of new developments pertaining to the case.

“I am told the driver is now out on police bail. The police told us the case will be brought to court once the Movement Control Order (MCO) is lifted.

"We are glad that the police are investigating objectively in order to ensure justice for the family," she said when met today.

Seberang Prai Utara district police chief Noorzainy Mohd Noor visited their home in Bagan Jermal here to hand over contributions donated by the police and armed forces.

Meanwhile, the couple’s eldest child, Nur Afni Nirwani, 16, thanked Malaysians who have continuously expressed their support to the family in these trying times.

"My grandfather and aunt always receive calls from individuals who expressed their intention to help care for our wellbeing.

"I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to them and also to those who have been praying for us and giving us words of encouragement," she said.