MCO: Government to reopen selected business sectors

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to allow businesses in selected sectors to resume operations in stages during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, which has been extended for another two weeks until April 28.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the selected businesses, however, would only be allowed to operate under strict movement control and healthcare guidelines.

Muhyiddin said he was aware that the country’s economy is affected by the restrictions imposed on cooperation, manufacturing and trading activities following the enforcement of the MCO to break the transmission chain of Covid-19.

“A special cabinet committee jointly chaired by the International Trade and Industry Minister (Datuk Seri Azmin Ali) and Defence Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) has been established to look into the list of selected economic sectors that would be allowed to resume operation in stages.

“However, I would like to stress that allowing selected and limited sectors to operate (during the MCO) does not mean that we are relaxing the MCO.

“All parties are required to comply with the directives from the authorities as long as the MCO is still being enforced,” said Muhyiddin in a special televised broadcast today.

The government, he said, would not hesitate to withdraw the permission granted to entrepreneurs, factories or companies to operate if they fail to adhere to the guidelines issued by the authorities.

In his speech, Muhyiddin did not indicate which sectors would be allowed to resume operations during the MCO.

“The government will announce the sectors (allowed to operate during the MCO period) soon,” he said.

As the prime minister, Muhyiddin said, it was his responsibility to ensure the safety of all people in the country in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Every life counts irrespective they are infants, youths, adults or senior citizens.

“The loss of one life due to the virus is not only a loss to a husband, wife or their nearest family members but also a major loss to the nation,” he said.