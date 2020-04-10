70 deaths from Covid-19 so far

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia recorded 118 new Covid-19 cases as of noon today, bringing the tally to 4,346 since the outbreak began.

The Health Ministry also reported three deaths, which brought the death toll in Malaysia to 70 cases.

This translates to a fatality rate of 1.61 per cent out of the total number of cases, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said at the ministry’s daily Covid-19 media briefing, here, today.

In terms of recoveries, Malaysia discharged 222 more patients as of noon today.

Hisham said this meant that the number of those discharged today exceeded new cases.

So far 1,830 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Malaysia.

The rate of Covid-19 recovery in Malaysia is 42.11 per cent out of the total number of positive cases.

Currently, there are 69 patients being treated at intensive care units (ICUs), with 40 of them requiring ventilators.

On the latest Covid-19 death cases, the 68th fatality was a 62-year-old Malaysian man with a history of diabetes. He was treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Sabah on March 17 and was pronounced dead at 8.21am today.

He had a history of close contact with case 159; the latter had attended the Sri Petaling Mosque tabligh gathering earlier this year.

The 69th death involved a 77-year-old Malaysian man also with a history of diabetes. He was treated at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital on March 27 and died at 4am today.

The 70th death was that of an 88-year-old Malaysian woman with a history of hypertension, heart disease and dementia. She had a history of close contact with case 1,684 and was treated at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre. She was reported dead at 2.38am.

Malaysia has entered its 24th day of the movement control order (MCO), where people are instructed to stay at home and movement is heavily restricted.

The second phase of the order which was scheduled to end April 14 has now been extended to April 28.