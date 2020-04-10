Education Ministry to organise home-based learning during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry has been instructed to implement home-based learning initiatives throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the initiative is to ensure education among children would not be neglected during the MCO period, which has been extended for another two weeks until April 28.

Earlier, Muhyiddin did not discount the possibility that schools nationwide, which have been closed as part of efforts by the government to contain the spread of the virus, will remain closed indefinitely.

“We may postpone the school session until we are confident that the situation (with regard to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country) has returned to normal.

“In the meantime, our children need to continue to learn while they are at home.

“Hence, I have instructed the Education Ministry to introduce home-based learning initiatives during the MCO until the schools reopen,” said Muhyiddin in a special address that was broadcast live today.

On the security and sovereignty of the nation, Muhyiddin said the government would enhance enforcement at the country’s borders, especially areas that are at risk of having "lorong tikus" (illegal routes).

This, he said, was to avoid the possibility of illegal immigrants entering the country and bringing the virus with them.

“I have instructed the Inspector-General of Police, the Malaysian Armed Forces Chief General as well as the directors-general of Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Immigration, Rela (People’s Volunteer Corps) and other agencies to beef up enforcement at the country’s borders,” he said.