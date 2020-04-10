PM thanks Malaysia's 'big family of all races' [NSTTV]

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians have shown that they are part of one big family regardless of race and religion in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he was glad to see people coming together during this crisis, from the frontliners to the general public.

“Basically, we are one big family. We help each other during difficult times. We take care of our families. We take care of our neighbours. We take care of our society.

“Whether we’re at our hometowns, in housing areas, condominiums or flat houses, we take care of each other. This is the true value of friendship among Malaysians regardless of their race,” he said.

In a televised speech today, Muhyiddin thanked the frontliners especially doctors and nurses in both government and private hospitals.

He said despite being exposed to the risk of Covid-19 infection, doctors and nurses remained committed to their jobs to save lives without making any complaints.

He also thanked the police and military officers who were deployed to conduct roadblocks nationwide since the beginning of the movement control order (MCO) last month.

“Also to the Immigration Department, Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), Fire and Rescue Department, People's Volunteer Corps (Rela), local authorities as well as other agencies who have been helping, I would like to say thank you.”

Muhyiddin also expressed his gratitude to individuals who have been providing food for the officers and security personnel on duty, day and night.

“They do this for free without expecting anything in return. You are all great,” he said.

The prime minister also thanked food delivery service riders who have been helping Malaysians get their food supply.

“Other people stay at home, but you leave your homes so that others can eat. What you do is noble.

“My advice is for you to take care of your health and safety. Don't speed on your motorcycles,” he said.