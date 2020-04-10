Fight against Covid-19 on right track

PUTRAJAYA: The fight against Covid-19 by Malaysia’s frontliners seems to be heading in the right direction with a higher number of recoveries recorded for the third day running.

Health director-general Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said another 222 of those hospitalised for Covid-19 were discharged today, compared to 118 new patients who were also warded on the same day.

“This is a good sign as it means the number of cases discharged today exceeded the new ones warded,” he said during the ministry’s daily Covid-19 update.

On Thursday, 121 patients were discharged while 109 new cases were recorded, while on Wednesday 166 were allowed to return home compared to 156 new cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the total number of discharged patients is now 1,830, bringing the Covid-19 recovery rate in Malaysia to 42.11 per cent out of the total number of positive cases of 4,346 nationwide.

Currently there are 69 patients being treated at intensive care units (ICUs), with 40 of them requiring ventilators.

The ministry however reported 3 more deaths today which brought the Covid-19 death toll in Malaysia to 70.

Dr Noor Hisham said Malaysia’s Covid-19 infectivity rate (the number of people an infected person can spread the virus to) was also showing positive signs which means Phase 1 and 2 of the Movement Control Order (MCO) were effective.

“When everyone stays at home, the infection and infectivity rates will become lesser and we have brought it down to 1. We expect that the rate can be brought down to 0.9 on April 14 which means one infected person will be infecting less than one person,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry’s public health experts have also concluded that the overall trend of cases was "quite stable" as there was no exponential surge after a possible peak that was observed last week.

He said the ministry had earlier advised the prime minister to extend the MCO by two weeks or more for mitigation plans that have been put into action to take effect.

“The MCO extension will buy us vital time to fight the pandemic.

“However, the MCO extension will need to be complemented with new approaches for target groups. We are also worried that if we end the MCO too soon, the rate of infections will resurge,” he said.