Armed Forces give assurance on tighter border control

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is committed to ensure the safety of the public during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Following a special address by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin earlier today that the government would enhance enforcement at the country’s borders, Chief of the Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said the MAF would take measures to tighten border control.

“Many possibilities have to be examined, especially on the possibility of foreigners entering Malaysia illegally. This could lead to the increase of Covid-19 infections,” Affendi said in a statement today.

He said MAF would continue drafting new strategic plans to beef up the country’s security following the Covid-19 outbreak, including in areas that are at risk of "lorong tikus" (illegal routes).

Muhyiddin said the decision was made in an effort to avoid the possibility of illegal immigrants entering the country and bringing the virus with them.

“I have instructed the Inspector-General of Police, the Malaysian Armed Forces Chief General as well as the directors-general of Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Immigration, Rela (People’s Volunteer Corps) and other agencies to beef up enforcement at the country’s borders,” Muhyiddin had said in his special address today.