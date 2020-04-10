Airports, train services remain suspended following MCO extension

PUTRAJAYA: The KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit connecting Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), klia2 and the city will remain suspended until the last day of the extended Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL), the operator of the train services, said this in a statement following Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement today that the MCO, scheduled to end on April 14, had been extended until April 28.

“Once the MCO is lifted, ERL will immediately introduce a new schedule to provide vital train services for commuters and air travellers,” ERL said.

The company said details of the revised train times would be made available on its website, www.KLIAekspres.com, at least three days before the end of the MCO period.

ERL suspended its services from April 4 for the duration of the MCO.

“ERL apologises for the inconvenience caused, and passengers are advised to make alternative arrangements for their transportation.

“Passengers can submit any unused tickets for refund through ERL’s Customer Enquiry at 03-2267 8000 (Mondays to Fridays 8.30am-6:00pm local time),” it said.

Dedicated air-rail operators in other parts of the world have also suspended their services, including the City Airport Train in Vienna, Rhonexpress in Lyon, Gatwick Express in London, Gautrain in Johannesburg, and Airport Express Line in New Delhi. -- BERNAMA