Christians observe Good Friday via social media

KUALA LUMPUR: Christians across the country today observed Good Friday via social media due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) that prohibits mass gatherings to curb the spread of Covid-19.

However, this has not dampened their spirit to observe the anniversary of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion via online service.

The Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur's website listed a series of ceremonies and sermons throughout the Holy Week.

Sermons titled Way of the Cross and Çelebration of the Passion of the Lord were broadcast live via YouTube Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur in multiple languages since 2pm, and was followed by over 6,000 followers.

The Melaka-Johor Diocese also conducted online sermons throughout the Holy Week and its topic on Good Friday was broadcast live on its YouTube site at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Gateway Methodist Church Kelana Jaya took the same approach to live stream a 24-minute sermon titled No Greater Sacrifice by Reverend (Rev) Justine Clarance on the church’s YouTube site and Facebook page.

Prior to this, Council of Churches of Malaysia general secretary Rev Dr Hermen Shastri said churches will make available the live streaming of the prayers and sermons on multiple social media platforms which the people can access through the Internet.

A series of sermons is expected to take place during the Easter Sunday (celebrating the resurrection of Jesus) which falls on April 12.

Meanwhile, in KUCHING, social media is also the choice of the Anglican Church to broadcast services and sermons in conjunction with Good Friday.

Bishop of the Kuching Anglican Church, Rev Datuk Danald Jute said the celebration this time was quite different as it was observed without a congregation in church in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak and the MCO.

“At noon we will live stream the Stations of the Cross ceremony and prayers and at 3pm for the evening prayer. This prayer service can be followed via the St. Thomas Cathedral’s Facebook and YouTube pages,” he said.

Pastor Melai Belingau of the Borneo Evangelical Church in Lutong, Miri also adopted the same method to broadcast his prayer service and sermon.

According to him, the Covid-19 pandemic opens a new chapter for the church and Christian community in utilising communications technology, thereby providing guidance for dealing with similar situations in the future. -- BERNAMA