Chong Wei to Malaysians: Stay home

GEORGE TOWN: Former badminton world No 1 Lee Chong Wei has urged all Malaysians to continue to abide by the Movement Control Order (MCO), which has been extended for another two weeks to April 28.

He said while some people may be disappointed with the extension, it was something beyond control.

“Let us all abide by it (the MCO). To ensure everyone’s safety and stop the spread of Covid-19, we should just stay put at home.

“We will fight this together, as a Penangite, in particular, and as a Malaysian, in general,” said the Bukit Mertajam-born.

He said this in a live session on Facebook with Bukit Mertajam member of parliament Steven Sim, who is heading the communications and public empowerment of Penang Lawan Covid-19 campaign.

Lee also shared with viewers on how he had stayed home for the past 23 days.

He said he spent about an hour doing light exercises with some exercise equipments he had at home.

“I do different exercises such as sit-ups, pumping and balancing to train my small muscles.

“I also spent time with my two boys, coaching them on badminton since they have shown very keen interest in the game,” he said, revealing that despite all that, he had gained 1kg since the MCO was enforced on March 18.

Lee, who will be the Chef-de-Mission for the Tokyo Games, said he had more time on his hands now with the games postponed to next year.

He also took the opportunity to share with viewers that his health condition had improved tremendously.

“So far, everything is good. My doctor said I am stable and revived,” he said of his nose cancer, where he was diagnosed back in July 2018.

Lee has since announced his retirement.

Meanwhile, the Lee Chong Wei Foundation also donated hand sanitizers and 6,000 face masks to the people of Bukit Mertajam.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the second phase of the MCO, which was supposed to end on April 14, had been extended by two weeks to April 28.