'Let industries supplying raw materials resume'

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has called on the government to allow industries supplying raw materials for essential items to resume their business during the extension of Movement Control Order (MCO).

Its executive director, Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan, said this would ensure the supply chain and production of essential items during the MCO were not disrupted.

“We are pleased with the government’s decision to allow certain business sectors to resume their operations during the MCO.

“Businesses related to essential products should be given priority,” he said, adding that MEF had received complaints from members that they were not allowed to operate even though they produced raw materials for essential items such as gloves.

Shamsuddin said this when commenting on the government’s decision to allow businesses in selected sectors to resume operations in stages during the MCO, which has been extended until April 28.

The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) urged employers to look after the welfare of their employees during the extended MCO period to enable them to contribute to the economy and revive businesses when things returned to normal.

Its secretary-general, J. Solomon, said the economic stimulus package announced by the government was sufficient to allow employers to retain their employees and lambasted irresponsible employers who retrench, cut wages and force their employees to take unpaid leave.

Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan

As a measure to protect the employees from being victimised, Solomon said, the government should implement the Emergency Employment Regulation (Employment Act 1955) that enabled the human resources minister to make crucial decisions.

“Until the regulation is in place, employers will continue to abandon and exploit employees by using the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse.”

Solomon said MTUC had received many complaints since the stimulus package was announced.

“The prime minister had said (in a televised announcement yesterday) that people would have to adjust to the new normal in light of the pandemic. What we need to see next is a strong political will from the government to see this through.

“Otherwise, people will continue with the old ways and not learn anything from this health crisis.”

Solomon said the extension of MCO was crucial to stem the spread of Covid-19. He also said the extended MCO would ensure that the situation was safe for people to return to work.