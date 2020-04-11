Damper on newlyweds' balik kampung plan

Nor Ain Mohamed Radhi

KUALA LUMPUR: It is a norm for Muslims to go back to their hometowns annually to celebrate the beginning of the fasting month but the extended Movement Control Order (MCO) has put a brake on balik kampung plans.

Newlyweds Siti Azila Alias and Mohd Shahril Ahmad have no choice but to stay put in Seremban.

The couple, both 35, who got married in November, had planned to go back to Azila’s hometown in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, and Shahril’s hometown in Alor Star, Kedah, to celebrate Ramadan with their respective families.

“We looked forward to it as this fasting month will be the first for us, as husband and wife.

“However, with the announcement of the extension, we cannot go back and will have to stay put here.”

Azila said even before she got married, she made it a point to gather at her parents’ house for the first few days of Ramadan.

“Now, with the extension of the MCO, not only we cannot go back to our hometowns, but we also no longer can visit the bazaars to buy food for breaking of fast or go to the mosque for terawih.

“Furthermore, the prime minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) said that maybe we cannot even balik kampung,” she told the New Straits Times.

Asked if she thought the MCO would be extended after April 28 until Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Azila said she was ready for any possibility.

“As much as we want to go back to our hometowns, we have to think about our families’ health and safety.

Siti Azila Alias and Mohd Shahril Ahmad got married in November.

“I believe when things improve, I’ll balik kampung as usual.”

Azila hoped that Malaysians would adhere to the MCO so that the situation would improve.

For Wan Zuhairah Wan Zainus, who is in between jobs, the fasting month will be different as she cannot return to her hometown in Kuala Terengganu.

“For those who work far from their hometowns, I believe the beginning of the fasting month is the time that they always look forward to. They want to spend time with the families during iftar and sahur.

“(And) since the MCO has been extended, I have no choice but to stay put here (in Cyberjaya),” she said, adding that the last time she went back to her hometown was in February.

She said this fasting month would be a moderate and simple affair for many, as mass gatherings were banned during the MCO period, hence there would be no mass breaking of fast or terawih in mosques.

“There will be no breaking of fast with colleagues and friends or inviting them over for break fast.

“The same goes for shopping for Raya clothing, where this year we will have to do it online.”

Zuhairah said unless the pandemic was contained before Hari Raya Aidilfitri, there would be no balik kampung for her.

“The government knows best and when the situation gets better, I can go back and visit my parents.”

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan is expected to start on April 24, followed by Hari Raya Aidilfitri on May 24.