Ex-nurse makes free soap for community

KUALA LUMPUR: With hand hygiene being greatly emphasised amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Norazizah Ruslan, 46, has been producing her own homemade lemon-scented glycerine soaps to be given away free to communities living near her.

A former state-registered nurse with Lam Wah Ee Hospital in Penang, Norazizah embarked on her little venture as she wanted people to understand the importance of hand washing to help break the Covid-19 transmission chain.

She does not mind forking out some of her own money to make the soaps as she feels that the hand-washing practice must be ingrained in the minds of the people during this crucial period.

In the past two weeks, Norazizah had used up about 4kg of glycerine to make 100 bars of lemon-scented soap bars, at a cost of RM150.

The process of making the soaps, she said, took about two hours and were immediately ready to be distributed to the communities.

“Honestly, money does not matter to me at this point. As a former healthcare worker, I want the people to take care of their wellbeing and be aware that they can play a part in slowing down possible infection by washing their hands.

“There was a panic when hand sanitisers ran out of stock and the people must know that it can be used only when they are outdoors. But when they are at home, cleansing themselves with soap is the best way.

“Seeing them make full use of the soap bars that I give away to wash their hands, or even to bathe, would be enough to make me happy.

“Glycerine is also gentle on the skin and can be used frequently so they do not have to worry,” Norazizah told the New Straits Times.

Norazizah’s two children, Hazirah Mastura Sani, 17, and Muadz Fardousiy Sani, 10, have been assisting in the soap-making process.

Once the soap bars are ready, Norazizah not only gifts it to her neighbours, but also to volunteers in the Sungai Kandis state constituency in Selangor as a sign of appreciation.

The volunteers, she said, had worked tirelessly to deliver essential food items to the needy and underprivileged.

“The soap bars come in handy as they are always out and about and we need to do our part to protect them as a symbol of gratitude for their selfless contribution.”

Norazizah also came up with the idea of making dishwashing liquid for the volunteers.

For the dishwashing liquid, she adopted the eco-friendly way by using recycled cooking oil from her own kitchen, incorporating coconut oil and kaffir lime leaf extract.

She said it was vital not to be wasteful and to love the environment by championing the 3R concept (reduce, reuse and recycle).

Five litres of used cooking oil are used to produce 30l of dishwashing liquid, for which the process takes about 20 hours using a slow cooker.

“Since my family and I are at home during the Movement Control Order, and that also leads to a lot of cooking, I thought that we should not waste the cooking oil.

“So it is better that it is used to be transformed into dishwashing liquid and given away to the volunteers as well.”