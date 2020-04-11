Health coalition recommends increased Covid-19 testing capacity

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Health Coalition (MHC) recommends that the government increase the nation’s Covid-19 testing capabilities as Malaysia enters the third phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

It said mass testing is required for a more accurate picture of the pandemic, which has so far recorded about 1.7 million cases worldwide with over 100,000 deaths.

“Testing will reduce the uncertainty around asymptomatic cases which could lead to future spikes and put frontline healthcare professionals at risk. The transparency of all testing data and information is vital for effective contact tracing and surveillance.

“There is also a need to preserve routine healthcare services during the longer term movement restrictions. Extended physical distancing may negatively impact Malaysians’ physical and mental health and it must be addressed.

“We suggest utilising technology and telecommunications infrastructure, such as telephone hotlines and video calls, as well as activating public-private partnerships in order to deliver necessary services,” it said today

The MHC, which represents 42 member societies and 16 individuals, said it is time to activate partnerships between private and public healthcare services, from hospitals to clinics to pharmacists to laboratories, to provide a surge capacity to beat Covid-19.

MHC formulated the suggestions following the government’s decision to extend the MCO until April 28.

It voiced support for the move, and with the view that as the MCO enters its third phase, a broader combination of health and non-health measures are needed to prepare the rakyat to embrace the ‘new normal’.

MHC also called on the government to increase support for vulnerable communities as an extended MCO will bring economic hardship to some more than others.

“It is imperative that the food security and economic welfare of the country’s most vulnerable communities are guaranteed.

“This includes, but is not limited to, the B40 economic group, Malaysia’s indigenous population, daily wage workers, immigrant populations, refugees and rural citizens,” it said.

When Malaysia eventually lifts the MCO, the MHC suggests that the government introduce risk-based guidelines in the following weeks and months.

“A phased restart of our economy and community can utilise a colour coded risk-based system. For example, people living in green districts or sub-districts (mukim) may be allowed to use public parks while still practicing physical distancing measures.

“Businesses that are allowed to reopen should also be given guidelines on proper infection control methods,” it said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the MCO, which is currently in its second phase, will be extended by another two weeks.

He said the decision was reached on the advice of the Health Ministry and health experts, which will enable healthcare workers to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak among the community.

The MCO, Muhyiddin said, is also in line with the view of the World Health Organisation, which urged Covid-19-affected countries against lifting movement restrictions immediately.