Statistics Dept to conduct survey on Covid-19, MCO effects on individuals, businesses

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) will be conducting two special online surveys on the effects of Covid-19 on individuals and businesses in Malaysia, from April 10 to 24.

The special survey for individuals will continue for the second round, and it is open to all Malaysians aged 15 and above.

Meanwhile, the survey for businesses is the first of its kind in the country.

Chief statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the survey is continued as a result of the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) until April 28. It will measure Covid-19’s impact on the public as well as companies.

“The government will be able to use the input from the survey findings to measure the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, individuals and businesses in the country.

“Last week, the Prime Minister announced an additional RM10 billion in funds, specifically to help ease the financial burden of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as micro enterprises under the additional Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package.

"The Prihatin economic package is comprehensive, and aimed to ensure that no one is left behind or isolated in the face of the current health crisis in the country and the world,” he said.

Mohd Uzir said the information collected from both surveys will be subject to the provisions of the Statistics Act 1965 (Revised 1989), where the information received is confidential and will be used only for statistical purposes.

Those interested in participating must scan a QR code at DOSM’s official social media accounts @StatsMalaysia or follow these links: https://bit.ly/SurveiCOVID19DOSMpusingan2 (for individuals aged 15 and above)

https://bit.ly/SurveiCOVID19DOSMsyarikat (for businesses)

The first round of the “Effects of Covid-19 on the Economy and Individuals” survey, which was conducted by the DOSM online from March 23 to 31, received 168,000 responses.

The survey found that 46.6 per cent of self-employed respondents had reported losing their jobs due to Covid-19 and the MCO enforcement. It also showed that the agriculture and services sectors recorded the highest percentage of job losses compared to other sectors.