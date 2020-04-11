Cooperate or risk action, 'Kluster kayangan' warned

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians returning from abroad who refuse to cooperate with frontliners including health personnel, may face imprisonment and could being fined.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said they could be charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duties which carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine of up to RM10,000 or both, if convicted.

“Obstructing the duties of a civil servant is not just confined to policemen, but any civil servant on Covid-19 duties, including health personnel, nurses and doctors," he said.

A doctor recently lamented on social media claiming that some individuals who returned from abroad refused to cooperate with health personnel apart from treating them harshly.

The quarantined cluster of overseas returnees has been dubbed “Kluster kayangan” (airheads) by Netizens.

“The meeting today decided that stern action will be taken against violators under section 186 of the Penal Code,” he said after the Special Ministerial Meeting on the MCO today.