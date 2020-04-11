Melaka zoo creates fund for animal food

MELAKA: The Melaka Zoo has created a special fund for donations to help pay for food supplies for its animals during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

President of the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) Shadan Othman said the Melaka Zoo Donation Fund was launched on April 4 and has so far collected about RM6,000.

“The MCO period has been challenging for us to manage the Melaka Zoo since part of our income is from ticket sales,” he said.

The zoo requires RM180,000 a month to feed 650 animals.

“We hope the public can contribute to the zoo through this fund,” he told reporters after visiting the zoo here, today.

Also present were director of Melaka Zoo and Bird Park Zanariah Khamis, and head of the zoology department, Azman Ghazali.

Shadan said the public who wanted to contribute to the fund could do so through the Melaka Zoo CIMB account (Zoo MPHTJ - account number 8009600869).

He also urged private companies, government bodies and private individuals to adopt the animals in the zoo to enable them to get food, medicine and receive proper care.

He said during the MCO period, the zoo conducts sanitisation process every three to four days.

The Melaka Zoo, which has 32 zoo keepers, was established in 1963. It is the second largest zoo in the country with about 650 animals from 150 species from around the world.

It is also a conservation, research and educational centre. – BERNAMA