No decision yet on changing business hours for eateries during Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR: Although Ramadan is two weeks away, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government has not made any new decision on the operating hours of restaurants nationwide.

Therefore, he said, the operating hours will remain from 8am to 8pm.

He said this when asked if the government was planning on extending restaurants’ operating hours including delivery services during the fasting month.

“No (plans) yet. The second phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO) is not even done yet and so, we will have to see if there is a need for that.

“At the moment, everything seems fine and no one has made any complaints saying they couldn’t eat.

“So for now, we (the government) will stick to the same operating hours,” he said.

On concerns that barbershops could turn into new Covid-19 clusters as the case in several other countries, Ismail said the International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) has been tasked to review the matter.

“I saw the reports yesterday. I was informed that MITI will review the opinions of all Malaysians and MITI will examine this decision,” he said.

Yesterday Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said selected sectors would be opened in stages and allowed to operate according to a standard operating procedure.

This includes haircut services, hardware stores and full service launderettes, subjected to strict conditions.

MITI minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali outlined the sectors which are allowed to operate, though in some sectors, limited activities are allowed.

Meanwhile, Ismail also warned news portals against publishing fake and unconfirmed news as it could create uneasiness among the people.

He said the government has instructed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the police to take stern action against news portals that publish confusing and fake news.

“I hope all news portals will be more ethical in their reporting,” he said.