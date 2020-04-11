Johor Sultan presents ventilators to hospitals in the state

JOHOR BARU: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today presented 42 ventilators to be used in hospitals in Johor in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The ruler presented the contribution to state Health Director Dr Aman Rabu at Istana Pasir Pelangi. Also present were Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad and State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani.

Sultan Ibrahim said the contribution was made through the Sultan Ibrahim Johor Foundation.

“The ventilators are contributed by donors and my friends. I understand that, in the present time, hospitals need this equipment, especially to treat patients.

“This is a collaboration between myself, my friends, donors and the state government to reduce the burden of the government,” said Sultan Ibrahim to The Royal Press Office which was uploaded on the ruler’s Facebook page.

The ruler said the ventilators would be distributed to government hospitals in Johor according to their needs by the state health director.

“It is not easy to acquire these ventilators, especially during the current Covid-19 pandemic. We worked hard to acquire them.

“If there are any other parties who want to make contributions to the foundation, we may be able to acquire more ventilators for use at the hospitals,” Sultan Ibrahim said.