Covid-19: Malaysia records 184 new cases, three more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 184 new Covid-19 cases as of noon today, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 4,530.

Meanwhile, three more deaths were reported to the Health Ministry’s Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC), bringing the national Covid-19 death toll to 73.

In a press conference here, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 165 more cases recovered and were discharged from hospitals today. This brings the total number of patients who have recovered from the virus to 1,995.

He added that 72 Covid-19 patients are currently receiving intensive care treatment.

