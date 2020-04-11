[UPDATE]: Malaysia's international internet capacity restored

KUALA LUMPUR: Internet users in Malaysia can expect services to be up and running after Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) restored the international capacity lost due to the Asia Pacific Cable Network 2 (APCN2) cable fault.

It was reported earlier today that Malaysia had been experiencing minor internet disruption resulting from damage to the Telekom owned APCN2 submarine cable.

TM said it has managed to fully reroute and optimised traffic via alternate international link routes.

It had done this well ahead of the targeted timeline, originally estimated by April 20.

It said fine tuning of the network was currently ongoing and it would continue to monitor its network performance together with its consortium partners in other countries.

“We would like to reiterate that the impact to customers was minimal due to proactive rerouting of traffic to alternative routes and other actions taken whilst restoration works by consortium partners were underway.

“We are now pleased to update that data connectivity to sites and servers hosted in Hong Kong and the US are now fully optimised for your enjoyment,” it said in a statement this afternoon.

TM apologised for the inconvenience caused and thanked customers for their understanding and patience during the affected period.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) earlier in the day had said that TM had informed the commission that one of its APCN2 submarine cable segments, which connects Chongming, China, and Lantau, Hong Kong (segment 3) was damaged.

The APCN2 submarine cable, connecting Malaysia to Singapore, Hong Kong and the United States, is one of 14 submarine cable systems worldwide jointly owned by TM.