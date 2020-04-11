Elephant wanders into hospital compound in Johor

KLUANG: An elephant wandered into the compound of Enche Besar Hajjah Khalsom (HEBHK) Hospital near here, on Thursday night.

The wild elephant is believed to be between 10 and 15 years old from a cluster of elephants from the southeast.

State Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director Salman Saaban said it was the first time that an elephant wandered into the hospital compound. It was believed that the elephant had come from the Gunung Lambak Recreational Park.

“The elephant could have wandered off from its herd and was lost. The herd from the southeast cluster (Kumpulan Gajah Tenggara) was previously seen at the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi), Kahang dam and the residential areas comprising Jalan Padang Tembak and Mengkibol.

“It is likely that the Movement Control Order had prompted the elephant to wander off further than usual, due to the absence of road traffic in the area,” he said today.

Salman said a 47-second video footage of the elephant went viral on Facebook before Kluang Perhilitan personnel was sent to investigate.