Kuantan elected reps upset after left in the dark on Covid-19 data

KUANTAN: The Disaster Operation Control Centre (PKOB) here has been urged to continue providing daily updates on the Covid-19 pandemic to members of parliament (MP) and state assemblymen in the state capital.

Semambu assemblyman Lee Chean Chung's special officer Chan Chun Kuang said the elected representatives require the statistics and daily updates on Covid-19 to share the information with their constituents.

"The Kuantan PKOB has been daily providing updates on the pandemic to the MPs and assemblymen in the districts. However, the updates stopped yesterday allegedly due to directive from higher ups ... this is inappropriate.

"The Kuantan PKOB operations head, who is also the Kuantan district officer, should ensure transparency and openness in providing latest updates on the Covid-19 status in each area in the district. Everyone is eager to get updates on the latest situation on the ground," he said in a statement today.

Chan said the information provided by PKOB would help create more awareness and ensure the people will be extra cautious in their battle against the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said Kuantan had recorded 51 cases on April 9 but the cases had dramatically increased to 76 at 6pm yesterday, and the increasing trend was quite worrying.

"The move to provide daily updates on the pandemic at each area or settlement here which was practiced since the early days of the movement control order should be continued," he said, adding the PKOB should look at continuing to disseminate information on Covid-19 to the elected representatives here.

It is learnt that the MPs and state assemblymen who were part of a WhatsApp chat group created by the Kuantan PKOB to provide Covid-19 updates were removed in stages on April 9, and since then they have been in the dark on the number of Covid-19 cases in their respective constituencies.