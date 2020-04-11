Dr Noor Hisham: Delaying resumption of business sectors vital to curb Covid-19 infectivity

PUTRAJAYA: The third phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to kickstart on April 15 has been described as a crucial period for Malaysia in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah said they were close to coming to the end of a “marathon” where the last few metres would determine if their efforts to eliminate Covid-19 would be victorious.

He advised the government to delay the implementation of reopening selected business sectors, as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, for at least two weeks.

He said the delay would pave the way for the country to gauge the country’s ability to control the infectivity of Covid-19 within the community.

“We agree with the government’s plan (to resume businesses of selected sectors in stages) but in terms of implementation, delay it for at least two weeks.

“The least is one week so that we can see if we can control the (infectivity) of Covid-19 in our community. The projection (of lower infectivity now) is increasingly convincing.

“People say if we run a marathon, the last 10 metres is the most important and that would determine our success. So we need to be patient in our Covid-19 battle,” said Dr Noor Hisham today after his daily ministry press conference on Covid-19.

More to come