Police, MCMC record statement from MP on video posting

KUALA LUMPUR: Police and officials from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) have recorded the statement of a former deputy minister who had posted a video alleging that it showed Malaysians storming the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Johor during the present movement control order (MCO) period.

The MCMC in a statement today said the former deputy minister, who is also a member of Parliament had recorded her statement at the Commercial Crimes Investigation Department at the Pahang contingent police headquarters in Kuantan, at 9pm yesterday.

“One telephone and a SIM card were seized from the MP to assist the investigation process.

“She is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for sharing offensive and menacing content, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a jail term not exceeding one year or both,” the statement read.

The lawmaker was also investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for intent to cause fear or alarm to the public, and if found guilty, would be subject to a maximum jail term of two years or a fine, or both.

The Johor police and Immigration Department had clarified that the video was of a fire drill conducted at the complex late last year, and not of Malaysian workers returning from Singapore presently.

MCMC reminded Malaysians that starting or spreading fake news was a crime and that the police and the commission would monitor everyone including public figures, media practitioners and online media that spread false news as the country faces the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Severe action will be taken on those who are involved, to ensure public order is maintained.

“If in doubt, visit Sebenarnya.my or follow their Telegram link at https://t.me/sebenarnyamy.”

MCMC said the public could share information about the spreading of fake news through https://sebenarnya.my/salur/ and the Sebenarnya.my application.