Form six, diploma students set to receive RM200 cash aid

KUALA LUMPUR: Form six and diploma students are set to receive a RM200 one-off payment under the Prihatin Rakyat economic stimulus package.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Aziz said this was made possible after the government decided to expand the allocation.

Also to receive the aid are students at the institutions under the Human Resources Ministry, Youth and Sport Ministry and MARA.

Tengku Zafrul said with the expansion, the allocation has increased from RM270 million to RM300 million, and would benefit 1.5 million students in the country.

He said the government hoped the aid would alleviate the burden faced by students during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Of the total, RM1.2 million would be distributed to institutions (public and private higher education institutes, polytechnics and community college) under the Higher Education Ministry; RM100,000 for Form Six and matriculation students under the Education Ministry, and the remaining RM200,000 for students pursuing diploma, technical and vocational education and training (TVET), or Malaysian Skills Certificate level 4 (SKM4) and above.

Tengku Zafrul said the ministries involved would expedite the aid disbursement, and eligible recipients would receive the allocation by the end of April instead of May.

Previously, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had announced a RM270 million allocation for students at all tertiary levels including matriculation programmes, community colleges, polytechnics, as well as public and private higher education institutions.