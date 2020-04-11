Migrant Care urges government to let it attend to migrant workers

KUALA LUMPUR: Migrant Care Malaysia, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) aimed at safeguarding the welfare of migrant workers in Malaysia, today pleaded to the Government and the relevant enforcement agencies to allow its caregivers to distribute food and supplies to stranded migrant workers in the Klang Valley.

Migrant CARE is currently helping out more than a thousand lives impacted by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

These people include migrant workers and their families who have been confined to certain locations without the means and resources to obtain food and necessities, said Migrant CARE coordinator Alex Ong.

He urged the Government and relevant authorities who are monitoring the roads and expressways to allow the NGO’s caregivers safe passage and access to distribute much needed food and supplies to migrant communities throughout the Klang Valley.

“Our caregivers had been stopped frequently on their way to their deliveries. This is despite them holding an official letter of clarification from the Indonesian Embassy,” he said in a statement, here, today.

According to Ong, some migrant communities were concerned that the authorities would run checks and deport them.

“That is why some are afraid to take our supplies and our caregivers are also concerned about giving their location to the authorities,” Ong explained.

He said the NGO’s caregivers usually do not ask for details of these migrants when food was delivered to them.

Ong said their caregivers encourage the migrants to follow the MCO strictly when they go on their rounds.

“We hope that the Government and authorities will take our plea into consideration in the spirit of humanitarianism. Let us help our fellow human beings in this time of need so that we can all get through this hardship together,” Ong said.