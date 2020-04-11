Matriculation semester II exams cancelled

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry has decided to cancel the matriculation programme 2019/2020 Semester II exams, in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement today, the ministry said following the cancellation, the 2019/2020 matriculation programme session is deemed to have ended effective today (April 11).

“The ministry realises that the results of this exam are very important for the students of the program, who will use them for their public university application for the 2020/2021 session.

“Therefore, the ministry has decided that the Semester II exam results would be replaced with ongoing assessment results that have been conducted throughout the semester.”

It added that this was in line with the decision made by the Council of Deans and Directors of foundation courses at public universities on March 24.

“The final results for the 2019/2020 matriculation programme would be based on a combination of results from Semester I and results from ongoing assessment from Semester II.

“All students who are still on campus are asked to stay and obey the Movement Control Order,” the statement said.

The ministry, it added, would continue to closely monitor the situation of students and would take further action to ensure their safety and welfare.