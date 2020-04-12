PICKnGO throws lifeline to taxi drivers with new delivery service

KUALA LUMPUR: PICKnGO has offered taxi drivers the option of joining their delivery services to supplement their income during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

PICKnGO – a taxi-oriented ride-hailing service launched in 2017 – allows users to book rides as well as order pick-up and delivery services of groceries and essential items from designated locations.

Customers need only book a ride through their mobile app and leave a relevant remark or description for a delivery order in the message section.

PICK N GO Sdn Bhd executive director Valerie Chan said they embarked on the new service to provide an additional avenue for taxi drivers to earn a living during this challenging time.

"In this unprecedented situation, taxi drivers are experiencing a hard time to earn a living by ferrying passengers (only), and their earnings have also significantly dropped since the MCO, as most people do not leave their homes.

"Though the Finance Ministry announced that taxi and e-hailing drivers are eligible for a one-off financial assistance of RM600 for taxis and RM500 GrabCar drivers, it is insufficient to sustain them," she said in a statement today.

Chan added that the financial aid is a short-term relief for taxi drivers.

"Taxis are listed under essential services, hence they are allowed to move around to offer their services. With the widespread transmission of Covid-19, we have advised our drivers to take additional precautions by wearing face masks and have sanitizers in their vehicles at all times.

“Passengers too must wear a mask while riding with us, as a safety measure for both parties.

"We also practice contactless and cashless payment systems though the app to reduce any physical contact", Chan said.

She added that this will enable taxi companies to keep up with the changing e-hailing landscape, which has become even more challenging due to the pandemic.

Chan also reminded taxi drivers not to give up during this tough period, and expressed hope that the public can support them by using their delivery services.

She said that PICKnGO has plans to collaborate with other industry players to provide food deliveries and courier services in the near future.