Nearly 200 detained in Seberang Prai for flouting MCO

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Up to 198 people here have been detained by enforcement teams since March 18 for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Seberang Prai Tengah district acting police chief Superintendent Mohd Mustafa Bidin said the figure includes 34 people who were arrested on Saturday.

Among them are three men and a woman, aged between 30 and 60, who were nabbed while playing poker at a house near Taman Chai Leng at about 5pm.

In a separate raid, 10 men, including two foreign workers, in their 20s, 30s and 40s, were detained while drinking liquor behind a convenience store near Taman Chai Leng.

"We also detained two men at a road block at Jalan Song Bhan Kheng at about 10pm after they failed to provide a reasonable explanation for being out of doors.

"All those detained last night will be remanded later today.

"We would like to warn people that the police will take stern action as we enter phase three of the MCO," he said in a statement.

In Seberang Prai Utara, six men, including three from Bangladesh, were detained, while 23 others were issued RM1,000 compounds.