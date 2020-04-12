Airlines urged to issue refunds for flights cancelled over Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federation of Asean Travel Associations (FATA) has raised concerns over passengers and travel agents not being refunded for flight cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In response to an open letter by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to the travel agency community on April 2, FATA president Datuk Tan Kok Liang said that the issue could lead to unnecessary lawsuits, if the matter is prolonged without solution.

“Recently, IATA estimated that the industry’s liability is around US$35 billion and that airlines’ most urgent need is to keep their remaining liquidity to pay salaries and face their fixed costs.

“While we are sympathetic, we remain in our position that taking deposits for future services and the inability to provide refunds is poor financial management. Customers’ deposits should be placed in a designated or trust account until services are rendered.

“As we all know, one of the post Covid-19 recovery measures is to encourage travel. Hence, we need answers on how IATA will resolve this challenging issue. Failure to do so will stifle forward bookings, affect travel patterns and (damage) consumer confidence,” he said in a statement, today.

Tan had suggested that the association compel airlines to process refunds, in compliance with the rule of law in the respective Asean country.

He said money for tickets sold through travel agencies – a vital component of the distribution chain – which have not yet been used, has been accrued by airlines through the IATA-BSP payment system.

“With the current amount of cash in IATA’s hand, they are responsible to include travellers’ claims as a component of its members’ responsibilities with respect to existing resolutions, and ensure that those are respected by airlines in terms of fulfilling contractual obligations with both passengers and travel agencies.

“Without this action now, the collapse of the distribution is inevitable,” he said.

Tan added that FATA is always ready to engage in open discussion through the respective country’s Agency Programme Joint Council (APJC), or through the Passenger Agency Programme Global Joint Council (PAPGJC) to resolve the issue.

FATA also calls upon governments around the globe to provide financial resources and relief to the aviation and travel industry during this trying time in order to facilitate industry recovery, he added.