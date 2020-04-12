Cop manning Putrajaya roadblock hurt in assault by foreigner

PUTRAJAYA: A member of the police force manning a Movement Control Order (MCO) roadblock at Precinct 14 here sustained injuries after he was allegedly assaulted by an Indonesian man.

Putrajaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Rosly Hassan said the incident occurred when the cop spotted the suspect who was walking through the roadblock.

“The police personnel called the suspect over and after approaching the cop, the man suddenly started hitting him on the left eyebrow several times,” he told reporters here, today.

Rosly said police personnel at the scene were forced to use “minimum necessary force” in order to subdue and arrest the aggressive suspect, who had also failed to produce any valid travel document.

Initial investigation found that the Indonesian man had failed to provide a valid reason for being out of doors during the MCO, he added.

Rosly said the suspect was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt and obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duty.

The case is also being investigated under Rule 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 and Section 6(1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963, he added. – Bernama