A different kind of Easter this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Christians in Malaysia celebrated Easter Sunday differently this year due to the spread of Covid-19 and enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

No longer able to gather in churches for the significant date in Christianity, many turned to technology to keep the spirit alive.

The government has shut down public gatherings and religious services in the country following the spread of the virus that has infected more than 4,000 people in the country.

Melissa Darlyne Chow, 36, said the biggest difference this year was not being able to meet physically in church for the celebration.

“Usually we will gather in church for Good Friday and then Easter Sunday. So this time, we just did online services, sang praise and worship songs and listened to the pastor's sermon at home.

“Now with the MCO, most churches have gone online, including my home church in Penang. So I can actually ‘attend’ more than one service.

“Technology has made everything so easy for us, though we cannot meet in church, we can still have our services and connect with other Christians,” she told the New Straits Times.

Beatrice Nita Jay, 28, said technological advances have allowed her to celebrate and attend services virtually.

“This year is very different but we need to adapt to it. Thanks to technology, we are still able to attend services virtually. For my church, we had our worship team record the praise and worship sessions while our pastors recorded their messages so we could watch and listen through our church website or Facebook page.

“It feels different because as Christians we are used to going to church every Sunday, especially for celebrations like Easter. But, it’s okay. We just learn to adapt,” she said.

The same goes for Leslie Andres, 45, who said there was no big family gathering this year.

“My family would usually gather at my mum's place on Holy Saturday, for supper, after mass.

"So around midnight or 1am on Easter Sunday, it's a big feast to celebrate Easter with lots of good home-cooked food like Devil Curry, Shepherd’s pie, roast beef and the like.

“Not attending mass at church this year, too is really strange. Easter is the biggest celebration in the Catholic calendar so we really look forward to it.

"It's a big celebration in church too. A joyous occasion like Christmas, just more solemn. So, that was strange.

“But we are thankful that in this day and age, technology is such that we are able to attend mass at home, via live screening from the Archdiocese of KL.

"Technology has also allowed us to see family members with whom we would usually be during this Easter celebration, so we don't really lose out in those terms.

“It's not really the same, of course, but it's the next best thing I guess. The most important thing is that we stay safe, so we aren't complaining.”