TM unveils Stayalert.My, one-stop source for official news, updates on Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: In a move to keep Malaysians #stayinformed and #stayalert with the latest news and important announcement during the Movement Control Order (MCO), Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) has launched StayAlert.my, a one-stop centre for official news and updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The portal, now accessible at stayalert.my, was developed internally by TM, and features key Ministries and Government agencies that are directly involved in curbing the Covid-19 pandemic which include The Prime Minister's Department, Malaysian National Security Council (NSC), Health Ministry (MoH), Communications and Multimedia Malaysia Ministry and Police, among others.

TM Group CEO Datuk Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin, said the StayAlert.my is the telecommunication company’s initiative to help Malaysians stay connected with the official news and updates on Covid-19; and is part of their Corporate Responsibility efforts.

“The portal aggregates validated information from reliable sources in the form of statistical dashboard with easy to understand infographics, thus making the information easy to consume, understand and easier for you to share it with your family and friends.

“Through this initiative, we hope not only to be able to keep Malaysians abreast of the current pandemic, but also to help curb the spread of fake news in this current digital era.

“All the information available on the website are aggregated from reliable sources, so you need not to worry about its authenticity,” he said in a statement, here, today.

In addition to the portal initiative, TM is also waiving all call charges made to important hotline and emergency numbers, including the MoH’s Crisis Preparedness Response Centre (CPRC), MoH state branches, identified Covid-19 screening and admitting hospitals, and the MCO hotline.