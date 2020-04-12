15 Malaysians stranded in Iraq arrive home

KUALA LUMPUR: Fifteen Malaysians, who were working in Iraq, have safely arrived home this morning.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaafar, in a statement, said the they arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 9.35am via Iraqi Airways, flight IA 455.

"The Malaysian Embassy in Jordan has been helpful in facilitating the travel arrangements together with the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, to ensure their safe return today," he said thanking them.

Kamarudin added that all 15 Malaysians have undergone health screening process at KLIA and will be placed under a 14-day quarantine before they can be reunited with their families.

"Wisma Putra will continue ensure the well-being of Malaysians stranded overseas and will take appropriate action to enable them to return home, if required," he said.

Kamarudin advised Malaysians overseas who are affected by Covid-19 pandemic to remain calm and stay strong.