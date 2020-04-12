Malaysia records 153 new cases, 3 more deaths

PUTRAJAYA: Three new Covid-19-related fatalities were recorded as at noon today, bringing the death toll in Malaysia to 76.

Also, the Health Ministry reported 153 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the number to 4,683.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a press conference said a total of 66 positive cases were being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 37 of them placed under ventilator support.

He said a total of 113 (45 per cent of the total cases) positive Covid-19 cases made full recovery and discharged today, bringing cumulative cases to 2,108.

Dr Noor Hisham said the 74th death or Case 4,531 was a 54-year-old Malaysian man with history of diabetes, hypertension and kidney problem.

He said the patient was admitted to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, Seremban, Negri Sembilan on Apr 11 and pronounced dead on Apr 12 at 1.50am.

The 75th death or Case 3,469 was a Malaysian man aged 90 with medical history of diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

“He was admitted to Taiping Hospital, Peral on Apr 1, and confirmed dead on Apr 12 at 5.23am.

“The 76th death or Case 4,314 was a Malaysian woman aged 47and had hypertension. He was admitted to Sarawak General Hospital on Apr 8 and pronounced dead on Apr 12 at 7.36am.

"We would like to express our condolences to the family of the patients." said Dr Noor Hisham.