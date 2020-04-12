Sabah NGO feeds starving stray dogs, cats

KOTA KINABALU: Touched by stray animals which have become thin and ill after having to fend for themselves during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) here has come to the rescue of these dogs and cats.

Borneo Animal Welfare Society Sabah (BAWSS) secretary Tracy Hilda Dukim, 35, said the enforcement of the MCO saw stray cats and dogs which before this depended on leftovers from bustling eateries, suffering.

This is due in part to restaurants being closed or only open for take-aways and deliveries during the MCO period.

Because of this, members of BAWSS are finding more malnourished and ill stray animals on the streets.

Realising the predicament the strays are in, Tracy Hilda and BAWSS members have undertaken an initiative to feed these unfortunate cats and dogs on a scheduled and consistent manner during the MCO period.

“All BAWSS members, including me, go down to the ground to feed the stray animals, especially in Penampang and near the shops in Donggongon.

“Each one of us have our own location where we feed the stray cats and dogs.

“Some of us go down to feed them between 7am to 9am, whereas others tend to feed the stays between 4pm and 6pm. We rarely go around noon as the strays hide from the hot sun and are usually asleep,” she said.

Tracy Hilda said apart from spending their own money, the association also receives contributions from several close and caring friends.

BAWSS is also involved in rescuing stray cats and dogs requiring emergency and other treatments, with the exception of homing the strays in kennels which are closed during the MCO.

She adds that each BAWSS committee member have their own animal shelter at their respective homes, including in Putatan, Penampang, Kingfisher and in Tuaran which is specially for dogs in their twilight years.

“As we stay at residential areas, we usually can only keep between eight and 10 dogs and each one of us also have more than 50 cats that need to be looked after,” she said.

Tracy Hilda said on the average, BAWSS spends between RM6,000 to RM7,000 monthly on cat and dog food.