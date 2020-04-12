Covid-19: Four sub-clusters identified

PUTRAJAYA: Four sub-clusters have been identified in several states.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the first sub-cluster at Madrasah Jerantut saw 401 people screened, of which 297 were students and the remaining 104 were staff members and their families.

“62 positive Covid-19 cases were recorded and patients were admitted to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital, Kuantan, with 20 of them having recovered and discharged,” he told a press conference today.

The second sub-cluster in Madrasah Penanti, Penang, saw the screening of 291 individuals, of which 256 were students, while the remainder were staff.

Six of them tested positive, with two of them still undergoing treatment at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Star, Kedah, Dr Noor Hisham said.

The third sub-cluster was detected in Madrasah Sungai Lui, Selangor, where 282 people were screened, of which 274 comprised students and eight others were staff.

“90 of them tested positive and admitted to the Sungai Buloh Hospital and the National Leprosy Control Center. 67 of them have recovered.”

The last sub-cluster in Madrasah Jasin, Melaka, saw 137 screened involving 122 students and 15 staff.

He said 37 of them tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted to the Melaka Hospital, with one of them making a full recovery, to date.