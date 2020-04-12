Legal firms urged to remain closed throughout MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 6,000 legal firms nationwide have been advised to remain closed during

Phase 3 of the Movement Control Order (MCO) which will be enforced from April 15.

Bar Council president Salim Bashir said this was conveyed by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said Takiyuddin had reached out to the council following new directives on the resumption of selected business sectors as stipulated by the International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) for Phase 3 of the MCO, which will end on April 28.

"The request came about after the minister, upon being informed by minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, felt that the new MITI directive lacked specifics and details on the definition of legal services.

"This has prompted Takiyuddin to reach out and inform the council to consider advising law firms to remain closed until further notification from the government," he told the New Straits Times today.

Salim said they are yet to know when the government will get back to them with the details and standard operating procedures for the legal sector.

There are 6,253 legal firms nationwide and 19,815 Bar Council members.

"We were not informed of the exact time line for the clarification. The council hopes that the government would revert and give us an answer the soonest with an optics of resolving the uncertainties looming over our legal firms," he added.

Salim said the council assured its members that it will continue to assist them in any way possible.