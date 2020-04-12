Malaysia Airlines operates rescue and deportation flights

SEPANG: Malaysia Airlines this week operated several rescue flights to Egypt and New Zealand as well as deportation flights to Indonesia in its latest mission to reunite Malaysians and foreigners alike with their loved ones.

The national carrier said flight MH8453 arrived from Cairo on Saturday, April 11, with 285 Malaysian students currently undergoing tertiary education in Egypt.

The mission was made possible in partnership with educational platform MedicMesir. Operated by the Airbus A330-300 the flight marked Malaysia Airlines’ return to Cairo International Airport, where the airline used to fly commercial flights until 2006.

Additionally, following the travel ban instituted by the New Zealand from March 20, Malaysia Airlines said it has been operating chartered rescue flights sponsored by the Netherlands Government, from Auckland, New Zealand to Kuala Lumpur to ferry Dutch nationals.

Once in KLIA, passengers would board the repatriation flight operated by Dutch national carrier KLM back home to Amsterdam.

It said flight MH8496 from Auckland arrived at 9.40pm on Monday, April 6 April, carrying 277 Dutch nationals.

It was operated by the Airbus A330-300 aircraft. Subsequently, the airline uplifted a further 253 Dutch nationals on April 8 April and 277 more on April10 2020.

Malaysia Airlines also operated deportation flights, sending Indonesian citizens home on April 9 and 10.

A total of 6 flights were operated, with 4 flights being operated to Jakarta and the remainder to Medan, operated by a combination of Boeing 737-800 aircraft and Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

Passengers lining up at an airport before boarding a Malaysia Airlines flight home. -- Pix courtesy of Malaysia Airlines

A total of 1,060 deportees were ferried on these flights, with two immigration officers per flight bringing it to a total of 1,072 passengers.

Malaysia Airlines Group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said the carrier was glad to be of further assistance to the Netherlands government and KLM, following Malaysia Airlines rescue flights to Melbourne and Cebu last week.

“As the world braces itself against Covid-19, Malaysia Airlines is committed to play our role to make sure families are reunited in this challenging and uncertain time”, he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, MABkargo, the cargo operations arm of the Malaysia Aviation Group uplifted several intubation boxes for frontliners dealing with the Covid-19 in Malaysia.

It partnered with The Acrylic Intubation Box Charity Project by several doctors in KPJ Rawang Specialist Hospital, intubation boxes were delivered to seven hospitals across Malaysia.

MABkargo also uplifted 94 ventilators from Shanghai which will be distributed to hospitals in Malaysia.

Additionally, on Thursday, April 9, MABKargo operated the full-freighter flight MH6496 from Shanghai to Kuching, uplifting 50 tonnes of personal protection equipment (PPE) to be distributed to hospitals across Sarawak.

The equipment included 50,000 units of protective eyewear, 50,040 sets of protective medical clothing, 50,040 sets of shoe covers, 125,880 units of N95 face masks, and 900,000 units of generic face masks.