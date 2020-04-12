Toddler with ear, backbone condition and lung infection dies

TANAH MERAH: A 16-month-old baby boy, who had been born with hearing and backbone disabilities, and had been suffering from lung infection, died at 8.24am yesterday.

Muhammad Ikhsan Abdul Hadi died while receiving treatment at the emergency unit at the Tanah Merah Hospital.

The toddler’s mother, Siti Hafsah Che Mah, 41, said that the youngest of her three schildren had previously spent more than a month in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital, Kota Baru since Jan 21 due to his illness.

Overall, the toddler had been in and out of the hospital and ICU for three months as his condition was not stable. Doctors only allowed the toddler to be taken home on March 23. The toddler relied fully on certain breathing apparatus.

“Yesterday morning, I brought my son to the hospital. The oxygen supply in his body was depleting. But after 20 minutes of being treated, doctors confirmed that my son had died.

“It was hard to accept, but my family took it as 'qada’ and qadar' (fate and destiny). We accept this loss,” she said when contacted by Harian Metro.

Siti Hafisah said her son was laid to rest at 2.30pm yesterday at a plot beside her mother’s grave at the Kampung Liku Muslim cemetery in Tanah Merah.

The NSTP had previously reported about Muhammad Ikhsan’s family seeking help to fund the toddler’s ear-related surgery. The toddler had also experienced lung infection since he was born.

His condition meant that Muhammad Ikhsan could not hear due to the absence of any form of ears. He had also been unable to move like other infants due to his curved backbone, which affected his growth.

Muhammad Ikhsan had weighed about 2kg. He was also given special formula fed through a special tube.