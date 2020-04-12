Recovered Covid-19 patients showing no signs of re-infection

PUTRAJAYA: None of the Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals have experienced re-infection, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Today, 113 more patients have recovered and were discharged, bringing the total number of those discharged to 2,108 or 45 per cent of all cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said re-infection has not been detected thus far although two or three cases have shown a “very weak positive” result due to a process he termed “virus shedding”.

"While there could be a possibility that these ‘weak positive’ cases may get re-infected, the chances are low," he said.

He also added that a vaccine for Covid-19 is about a year away although research on the subject is actively ongoing.

“Once we have the vaccine and we find it’s effective, we will administer it on everyone to boost their antibodies,” he said.

The challenge now, he said, is in finding a test for Covid-19 that is fast, reliable and very accurate.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the ministry is actively looking at available options.

“What’s important is that the test kit has a turnaround time of 30 minutes or one hour and it should also be mobile, meaning it can be used at clinics or any point of care,” he said.

He also said that trials on the medicine, Tocilizumab to treat Covid-19 patients are ongoing.

Confirming that the Health Ministry is conducting the study with a local university, Dr Noor Hisham said he hoped the research would help the ministry curb the pandemic.

"What is important is that we look at how the research is being conducted at four hospitals, if I am not mistaken, and we hope they comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the procedures for conducting the investigation," he said.

Earlier, he said three drugs, namely, Chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine and the existing Lopinavir/Ritonavir combination were available in Malaysia, and were used by MOH to treat other diseases, were found to be effective in treating Covid-19 positive patients.

Earlier, media reports stated that the University of Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) along with three government hospitals, namely, Sungai Buloh Hospital, Kuala Lumpur Hospital and Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban would begin clinical trials to find a cure for Covid-19 in mid-April.

The focus of this study is Tocilizumab which is marketed under the Actemra brand.

It was reported that, studies on Tocilizumab, previously a medicine for rheumatoid arthritis or arthritis, would focus on intravenous Tocilizumab comparison with high doses of corticosteroids on 300 severe Covid-19 patients.