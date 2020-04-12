Higher Education Ministry offers grants for post-Covid-19 research

KUALA LUMPUR: The Higher Education Ministry is offering special Covid-19 research grants to lecturers from public universities as well as private higher education institutions.

In a statement today, the ministry said lecturers would have to place their bids for the grants and they can start applying from Apr 15 to Apr 30.

Each proposal, according to the ministry, could be done individually or in a group of three.

The timeframe for the research to be completed is six months.

The ministry said the research should revolve around the public’s lives post-Covid-19 and during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“The offer for the research grant is a short-term one.

"This will be used as a preparation for the relevant ministries to draft new policies to cater to the public after the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The ministry has about 20,000 academicians and researchers and of that figure, 3,000 are professors and 4,000 are associate professors.

“They will be able to help the country by providing ideas on how Malaysians can get out of the economic recession, besides finding ways to continue with their lives, while at the same time preventing the virus from spreading,” the statement read.

The ministry said it would provide at least RM20,000 for each research, which would involve 20 main areas of studies including economy, public health, security, tourism, trade, information technology, education and food security.

The proposals would first be evaluated by the Higher Education Department.

The outcome of the studies would then be scrutinised by the ministry’s Research Grant Evaluation Committee, the ministry said.

“All relevant research will be brought up to the Cabinet and it will then be decided if they are suitable for the intended ministry.

“The official announcement of the grant can be accessed via Malaysia Greater Research Network System (MyGRANTS),” the statement read.