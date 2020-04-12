Students urged to remain on campus

KUALA LUMPUR: Students in higher learning institutions have been urged to remain at their respective campuses until the government issues a new directive on the matter.

The Higher Education Ministry in a statement said this follows the Health Ministry and the National Security Council's advice.

The decision was also made after taking into consideration the risk and possibility of the virus spreading due to the movement of large groups of students.

“The ministry is confident that students understand that the government is facing a challenging task with regards to the global pandemic.

“The government also values the sacrifices and solidarity showed by students who are rallying together during these difficult times in the fight against Covid-19.

“What needs to be done at the moment requires some patience by continuing to remain at your respective campuses until we can successfully break the chain of the virus' transmission,” the ministry said.

The ministry also advised students to use the time during the Movement Control Order (MCO), which has been extended for another two weeks until April 28, to study online, explore the use of technology for education as well as expand their professional digital networking via LinkedIn and Research Gate communities.

“Through such activities, students can add value and help to boost their academic performance,” the statement read.

The ministry added that it was always concern about the welfare and challenges faced by students throughout the MCO period, which came into force since March 18.

It was reported that Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Mohd Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said that the Health Ministry would study the practicality of allowing students from public and private higher learning institutions to return home during the MCO.

Ismail, who is also the Defence Minister, had said that there were about 80,000 students living on campus and the figures exclude those renting outside.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, however, had urged the Higher Education Ministry to freeze such an initiative.

Dr Noor Hisham had said that the ministry needed to observe the development of the Covid-19 outbreak and would only issue an advisory after phase three of the MCO.