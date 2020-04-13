Durian orchard owner aims gun at monkeys, accidentally shoots friend dead

TEMERLOH: A rubber tapper died after he was accidentally shot by a villager who was aiming at a group of monkeys trespassing on his fruit orchard near here, on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 10.30am in Mempateh Lanchang here, as the 57-year-old victim was climbing a dogfruit (jering) tree.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Yusri Othman said investigations revealed that the 65-year-suspect was near the orchard when he spotted a group of monkeys on a durian tree.

"The man fetched his shotgun from his house and fired off a round at the monkeys. But the primates escaped and jumped to a nearby tree.

"The man was instead shocked to hear someone screaming and rushed over towards a nearby hill, were he found he had accidentally shot his friend from the same village," he said.

Yusri said the man brought the victim to a nearby clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

He said the suspect, a retiree, later lodged a report at the Lanchang police station and investigations are being carried out under Section 304 (b) of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence.