Muslims await bittersweet Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR: For many Muslims in Malaysia, this year’s Ramadan looks set to be a bittersweet experience.

The recent announcement that the Movement Control Order (MCO) would be extended until April 28 to break the Covid-19 transmission chain means that the first day of Ramadan, which is usually spent with loved ones to welcome the holy month, would herald a very different celebration.

The first day of Ramadan usually sees families breaking fast, participating in tarawih prayers at a mosque and eating the pre-dawn sahur meal together.

Zulaikha Kamarudin, 27, is one of many Malaysian who will be spending the first few days of Ramadan alone.

The advertising executive, who lives in Damansara Perdana with her sister, usually returns to her hometown of Batu Pahat, Johor, to celebrate the first day of Ramadan with her family.

But her sister had travelled back to Batu Pahat on March 14. When the MCO began, her sister decided to remain there, leaving Zulaikha alone.

“My sister is lucky. She was on leave and decided to return to our hometown, so she is with our family now,” Zulaikha said.

She is gutted about missing out on the annual occasion.

“Traditionally, the family, including our extended family members, would gather at my grandfather’s house to break fast together. We would then perform tarawih prayers at the nearby surau,” she said.

Zulaikha said her mother was worried for her as she was alone.

“My parents are worried. I have two older sisters and my mother is distressed after I told her that I’ve been hearing people knocking at my front door,” she said, adding that she had reported the incident to the guards of her apartment complex.

Zulaikha Kamarudin looking at photos of her family at her home in Damansara Perdana, Petaling Jaya, yesterday.

However, Zulaikha is taking the prospects of a lonely Ramadan in stride.

She said she would spend her Ramadan by performing tarawih prayers alone and reading the Quran.

She said her family had not been able to plan their matching Hari Raya outfits like they usually did.

“That is probably the last thing on our minds at this time.”

Matching Hari Raya outfits are also the last thing on the mind of Farhana Syed Nokman, 32, when the extension of the MCO was announced recently.

Farhana’s only wish is to reunite with her Singaporean husband in Malaysia.

He had returned to Singapore to have his visa renewed and has been unable to re-enter Malaysia.

“Since he is stranded there, I have no choice but to pack my stuff and bring our two children to live at my mother’s home in Cheras.

“I had to stay with her as it is hard to get groceries since no one is able to look after my daughters at my Medan Damansara home.”

Farhana Syed Nokman

Farhana has chosen to focus on the positives.

She said she was grateful that she could spend time with her mother during Ramadan.

She planned to help small-time traders by ordering kuih from them.

Despite he predicament, she believed that there was a silver lining to the situation.

“I think there is a hikmah (wisdom) to all this. With the MCO being enforced during Ramadan, we will get to perform tarawih at home and we can cook together every day. My older brothers live nearby, so they check in on us from time to time.”

For Muhammad Rizanizam Abdul Hamid, 39, checking in with his parents is the first thing he does whenever Ramadan arrives.

However, the MCO has put a dampener on his plans this year.

Rizanizam, who lives in Melaka with his family, is unable to visit his elderly parents in Perak.

A Ramadan bazaar trader packing dates at her home in Seremban yesterday, as she prepares to operate her business via online due to the extended Movement Control Order. - Pic by AZRUL EDHAM MOHD AMINUDDIN

“Every year, a day before Ramadan, I would visit my parents in Simpang Empat, Semanggol, so we can break fast and perform tarawih prayers together, as well as get their favourite kuih at a local bazaar.

“When Covid-19 was declared a pandemic, I decided not to go back to my parents since I could pose a risk to them.

“I figured I should take precautions to safeguard their health.”

The former journalist, who is now self-employed, said experiencing Ramadan during the MCO could yield some positives.

He said many people have become too focused on the material aspects of Ramadan and Hari Raya, such as buying new clothes and furniture.

The MCO, he said, had made people realise that the most important things were family and religious obligations.

“When we welcome Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri, we usually buy things, such as new outfits for the family.

“This time, there will be no gathering at mosques to show off our new jubah or telekung.

“Instead, the MCO forces us to buy only things that are necessary.

“It has made us focus more on our religious obligations.”