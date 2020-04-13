Over 13,000 people undergoing Covid-19 quarantine nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 13,575 individuals nationwide are currently undergoing mandatory 14-day quarantine for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

To accommodate more persons under investigation (PUI) for Covid-19, the government has also opened more quarantine centres, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“As of yesterday, 174 quarantine centres are now in operation nationwide, compared to 163 centres on Sunday.

“A total of 390 Malaysians also returned home yesterday, and we have sent them to undergo the mandatory quarantine,” he said in a press conference today.

He said the authorities also detained 1,471 individuals for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO), with 51 of them being charged in court yesterday.

“Police also issued RM1,000 compounds to 949 MCO violators, 503 of whom have been remanded, while 19 were released under police bail.

“So far, the total number of detentions for MCO violations from March 18 till April 12 is 8,647 individuals,” he said, adding that 784 roadblocks were set up yesterday, with checks done on 358,593 vehicles.

About 5,275 premises were also checked by the authorities yesterday.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 89 areas, including 26 red-zone areas, have undergone sanitising operations.

“We even carried out sanitising processes at 1,062 government buildings, 638 public spaces, 675 business premises, and 124 supermarkets.

“As of yesterday, 114 sanitation operations have been carried out in 43 zones in 12 states, including 33 in Johor and 19 in Pahang,” he added.

He said the government has also completed sanitation processes at all People's Housing Projects (PPRs) nationwide, involving 37,686 house units.