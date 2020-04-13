University students must stay on campus until MCO ends

KUALA LUMPUR: University students stranded at campuses nationwide have been told to stay put until the end of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yakoob said the government’s decision on the matter – along with a ban on the resumption of operations of barber shops, hair salons and optical shops – was made following advice from the Health Ministry to curb the spread of Covid-19.





He said consideration was also made of the views of the National Security Council and the police in ensuring compliance with the MCO to reduce public movement.

“Students at higher learning institutes will remain at the their respective university campuses throughout the MCO.

“During the MCO, the government, through the Higher Learning Ministry, will ensure that the students’ welfare and costs for their meals, will be borne by the government,” he said in a live telecast today.

The announcement was made following calls by some parties, including former Youth and Sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, that the government should allow students in campuses to return to their respective hometowns after having to stay put for almost a month.